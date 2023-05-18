Police sources: Body found in East River may be one of missing boys

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the East River on Thursday morning. According to police sources, it may be that of one of the boys who went missing in the city late last week.

The NYPD has been searching for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren, who went missing on Friday in Harlem.

READ MORE: Intense search continues for missing boys Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren

Police sources say the body recovered from the water may be the 13-year-old based on clothing and size.

Missing boys Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13 NYPD

Police divers were deployed on the suspicion that there could be a second body in the water, but no other body has been found.

Police sources say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body that was recovered. It is unclear how the person died, but foul play is not believed at this time.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.