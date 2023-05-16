NYPD searching for missing boys Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13

NEW YORK -- There is an all-out search underway for two missing boys from Harlem.

One is 13 and the other is just 11, and that search is also on the water.

They were reported missing at different times, but investigators believe because they are friends they could be together. Investigators are asking every New Yorker for their help.

Various images have been released of 13-year-old Garrett Warren and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, who police say have been missing for several days.

"There are millions of eyes and ears in our city and we are asking them right now to help us find these children," said Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson, commanding officer of NYPD Manhattan North.

Police say the boys were last seen on surveillance video together at around 7 p.m. on Friday near Lennox Ave and 145th Street in Harlem. Since then, the NYPD has had multiple units, including the Harbor Unit, searching.

"We are going to search land, air and sea. Obviously, the water is right here. They are young children. We are taking every precaution. We have state-of-the-art helicopters, Harbor Unit. We're going to use all our assets to look for these kids," Deputy Chief Brian Gill said.

Alfa's sister got emotional at times when she said her little brother left their home in the Bronx for school Friday and that was the last time anyone in the family has seen him.

"He always calls us. He goes to school with my little sister. They always come out together," Fatima Diallo said. "It has been five days. A little boy outside by himself. This is something new that has happened to us."

Police say Alfa's friend, Garrett, who lives in Harlem, was reported missing Monday.

Police say it's unclear if the boys are in any danger, but because of how young they are the department is not taking any chances. Police are handing out flyers with pictures of the boys and searching everywhere.

"Getting a call yesterday morning saying help 11-year-old is missing. With me losing two kids to gun violence, I know the pain and hurt when they say Friday and you call me Monday," said Jackie Rowe Adams of the group Harlem Mothers and Fathers Say.

Investigators have been working round the clock and will continue to do so until the boys are found.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.