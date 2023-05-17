Intense search continues for missing boys Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren

NEW YORK -- The desperate search for two missing boys continued Wednesday.

The family of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie told CBS2 she has been getting multiple calls from people saying they've seen the boy, but he and his friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, remain missing.

Family and friends were back out in Harlem on Wednesday handing out flyers.

Barrie, who is from the Bronx, and Warren, who hails from Harlem, have been missing for several days.

The NYPD says it has been searching for the boys since they were reported missing. Investigators say they are friends and believe they are together. They have been canvassing city streets with flyers of pictures of both boys.

Their frantic search even led them to the Harlem River, near 145th Street, during the overnight hours.

Police sources say Friday evening, before the boys were reported missing, there was a 911 call saying two kids were in the water. Nobody was found and it's still unclear if it has anything to do with the case.

Meanwhile, both families say they just want their boys back home.

"I miss my son and I love my baby and I need him back home," said Dayshell Moore, Warren's mother.

"They are little kids. They are missing. We just need help finding them," added Fatima Diallo, Barrie's sister.

CBS2 did talk with the principal of the school the 11-year-old attends. He said it has been hard on all involved and he is providing resources to students as needed. The school is hoping for a positive outcome.

Police are continuing to search land and water and are still interviewing the boys' classmates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.