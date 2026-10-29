N.J. Attorney General's Office identifies man killed in apparent police shooting in Bergen County

As the investigation into Wednesday night's deadly police shooting in Bergen County, New Jersey, continues, a community is dealing with the aftermath.

The gunfire rang out just after 5 p.m. in Moonachie. Video from Chopper 2 showed the scene after a car crashed into a staircase in front of an industrial food production facility on West Commercial Avenue.

Officials said a state police detective fatally shot a man there. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which is now in charge of the investigation, identified that man as Roberto Castro-Quinonez, 30, of Bakersfield, California.

The AG's office said state police detectives, dressed in plain clothes, were in the area of Gotham Parkway, near the intersection with West Commercial Avenue, as part of a criminal investigation.

The AG's office said one of the detectives was approached by Castro-Quinonez and an interaction ensued, prompting a second detective to get involved.

Not long after, a detective fired two shots at Quinonez, killing him, the AG's office said.

Officials have not released the name of the detective who pulled the trigger.

People who work in the industrial area described what they saw.

"I just see like 10 different cop cars surrounding the area. I see like a few helicopters flying in the air. I tried to ask what happened, but there was no answer," witness Matthew Viera said. "I remember searching it like a few hours after and I found out that someone got shot. I was like, 'Oh wow.' I didn't hear anything."