Watch CBS News
Crime

Police search for driver in Inwood hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking 2 on moped
Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking 2 on moped 00:21

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in upper Manhattan. 

Police said the driver hit two people on a moped and never stopped early Monday morning in Inwood

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on West 207th Street and 9th Avenue. 

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to be OK. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 1:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.