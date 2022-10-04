Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen

Teen killed in gunfire as schools let out in East Orange, NJ

Teen killed in gunfire as schools let out in East Orange, NJ

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out.

Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head.

He was rushed to University Hospital, but died.

Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots.

"I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding."

Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct.

"I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said.

So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.