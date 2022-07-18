Watch CBS News
Police: Oscar Gutierrez, 52, stabbed to death in hallway of Queens apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday inside a building in Queens. 

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Jamaica Avenue near Queens Boulevard in Jamaica. 

Police said Oscar Gutierrez was found with multiple stab wounds in the second floor hallway of a three-story building. Investigators say he lived in an apartment on that floor.

Gutierrez was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

