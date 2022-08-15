Police: Off-duty NYPD detective fires weapon trying to stop armed robbery in East Harlem

NEW YORK - An armed robbery in East Harlem Monday morning led to an off-duty detective firing his weapon.

An NYPD detective witnessing a robbery in broad daylight fired at two masked suspects before they took off from the scene.

As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, police are looking for three suspects - two men who robbed the victim along Park Avenue and also the driver of the getaway car.

At around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the NYPD say two men jumped out of a tan SUV at the corner of East 122nd Street and Park Avenue. The two suspects robbed the victim, who was working in the area, of his money and watch.

"While this was going on, an off-duty NYPD detective assigned to the firearm suppression division was walking by on Park Avenue," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Police said the off-duty detective drew his gun, identified himself as an officer and ordered the two men not to move.

"One of the suspects turned towards him with a firearm in his handed, prompting the office to fire one shot," Corey said.

Once the officer fired the shot, the two men ran off on foot down East 122nd Street before hopping into the same tan SUV, leaving their gun behind at the scene.

"That vehicle has since been identified as a tan GMC with Florida license plate 8814AR," Corey said.

Police say it's unknown if any of the suspects were struck. Both the victim and the officer, a 12-year veteran of the force, were uninjured.

Those who work in the area say they're now forced to be extra cautious.

"It's the first time I've seen any of this sort of action in the area," said Stanley Boyce. "I wasn't to worried about it that much but after this I definitely will be."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.