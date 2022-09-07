Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in Clinton Township, N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey.
They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.
Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver.
Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
