Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in Clinton Township, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. 

They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. 

Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.

CBS New York Team
First published on September 7, 2022 / 12:40 PM

