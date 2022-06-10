Police: Man wanted in pair of violent cellphone robberies in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the man behind a pair of violent cellphone robberies in Manhattan.

Police said the suspect approached a 49-year-old man Sunday at the Marble Hill-225th Street subway station and punched him in the face before stealing his cellphone and credit card.

Then on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly approached a man on West 57th Street, punched him multiple times in the head, then made off with his cellphone.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.