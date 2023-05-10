Police: Man wanted for repeatedly punching MTA bus driver in East Village

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked an MTA bus driver last weekend in the East Village.

It happened just after midnight last Saturday near East 14th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police said the 45-year-old driver was operating an M-14 bus when he got into an argument with the suspect, who repeatedly punched him.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.