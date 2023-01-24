Watch CBS News
Police: Man stabbed inside McDonald's in Midtown expected to survive

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man is recovering after being stabbed inside a Midtown McDonald's late Monday afternoon.

Police said a fight broke out around 5 p.m. at the fast food restaurant on 56th Street and Eighth Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the behind, and also suffered cuts to his head.

Police said at least three men ran away.

No arrests have been made.

The victim is expected to survive. 

