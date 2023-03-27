Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man slashed on forehead in Hell's Kitchen

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing overnight in Hell's Kitchen

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Ninth Avenue near West 51st Street. 

Police said a man was slashed in the forehead. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

So far, there's no description of the suspect, and it's unclear what led up to the attack. 

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 6:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

