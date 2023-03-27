Police: Man slashed on forehead in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing overnight in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Ninth Avenue near West 51st Street.

Police said a man was slashed in the forehead. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, there's no description of the suspect, and it's unclear what led up to the attack.

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.