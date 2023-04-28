Watch CBS News
Police: Man pulls gun after trying to steal marijuana from Manhattan smoke shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a confrontation at a Manhattan smoke shop.

Investigators say the man entered the store on Spring Street in SoHo earlier this month, removed marijuana and then tried to leave. 

When an employee locked the door electronically, the suspect allegedly showed a gun and forced the worker to unlock the door. 

He took off down Spring Street. 

The employee was not hurt. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

