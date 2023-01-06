Police: Man killed in hit-and-run on Henry Hudson Parkway

NEW YORK -- A man was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Police said the victim was trying to cross the road at 96th Street when he was struck by two cars.

Those cars then crashed into two other vehicles, but drove off.

So far, there's no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.