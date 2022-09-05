Watch CBS News
Police: Man armed with knife follows woman into apartment building, tries to rape her

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. 

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.

Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. 

He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

