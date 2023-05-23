Police investigating explosion in Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Police are looking for the people responsible for an explosion that rocked a New Jersey community.

It happened Saturday night in Lakewood, Ocean County.

Video from "The Lakewood Scoop" shows two pickup truck traveling together on Squankum Road. Moments later, smoke could be seen coming from a wooded area.

Police said a lit object was thrown from one of the trucks.

Two pedestrians were 50 to 100 feet away, but no one was hurt.