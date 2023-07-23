Watch CBS News
Police: Group wanted for robbing 2 people in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

July 23, 2023

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a group accused of robbing two people about 24 hours apart in Manhattan. 

The five suspects first struck around 5:20 a.m. on July 16 at Wollman Rink in Central Park

Police said they approached a 54-year-old man inside the rink and threatened him with a crowbar. They made off with $200.

The next day, just after 6 a.m. on 51st Street, police said the group slapped a 61-year-old man in the face, stole his cellphone and $6.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 23, 2023 / 9:24 AM

