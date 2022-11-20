Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Driver on Long Island Expressway shot by person in another vehicle

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver shot on Long Island Expressway
Driver shot on Long Island Expressway 00:36

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. 

The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. 

Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. 

The victim was in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.