Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Derrick Williams charged with murder in triple stabbing that left couple dead, another woman injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect arrested in deadly Bronx stabbing
Suspect arrested in deadly Bronx stabbing 00:23

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a couple last week in the Norwood section. 

Police say 55-year-old Derrick Williams stabbed three people last Friday after an argument at an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue. 

Roberto Jimenez, 45 and Gina Cooks, 29, were killed. A second woman with the couple was wounded. 

Williams now faces two counts of murder and attempted murder. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.