Police: Derrick Williams charged with murder in triple stabbing that left couple dead, another woman injured
NEW YORK -- A Bronx man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a couple last week in the Norwood section.
Police say 55-year-old Derrick Williams stabbed three people last Friday after an argument at an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue.
Roberto Jimenez, 45 and Gina Cooks, 29, were killed. A second woman with the couple was wounded.
Williams now faces two counts of murder and attempted murder.
