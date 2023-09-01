Police: Derrick Williams charged with murder in triple stabbing that left couple dead, another woman injured

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a couple last week in the Norwood section.

Police say 55-year-old Derrick Williams stabbed three people last Friday after an argument at an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue.

Roberto Jimenez, 45 and Gina Cooks, 29, were killed. A second woman with the couple was wounded.

Williams now faces two counts of murder and attempted murder.