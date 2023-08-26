Woman, 29, and man, 45, stabbed to death during argument at Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death, along with a man who tried to protect her, Friday night in the Bronx.

Around 10:20 p.m., there was an argument outside an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue in the Norwood section.

According to investigators, two women and a man were entering the building when the suspect acted inappropriately toward the women. Their argument continued all the way to the eighth floor, where police said the suspect stabbed the 29-year-old woman in the chest and slashed a 33-year-old woman in the hand.

The 45-year-old man tried to defend the women and was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

The women managed to get away and were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the 29-year-old later died. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors came home to find their building surrounded in crime scene tape.

"I said look, 'Hey, I live on the second floor, let me just go upstairs.' But apparently they said there was blood everywhere so," said resident Richard Mendoza. "It's nerve wracking, but what can you do about it? With the pandemic, everything is going crazy."

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.