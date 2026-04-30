Cops on Long Island transform seized Corvette into police car

A Long Island police department just got a souped-up sports car to add to its fleet.

The Suffolk County Police Department repurposed a 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe to raise awareness about driving while under the influence.

The car was seized in 2022 after its owner was convicted of DWI. It typically costs between $55,000 and $75,000. The vehicle features blue and red patrol lights, the department's logo and a decal on the back windshield saying it was taken under a DWI law.

The sports car even has a custom license plate that says "seized."

The Suffolk County Police Department seized a Corvette after a DWI arrest on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department

Officers said it will be used at drunk driving prevention events, parades and car shows.

"I think this vehicle could stop someone from drinking and driving," an officer said. "If we're able to save a life as a result of this, you know, you can't put a price on that."

CMJ Enterprises LLC on Long Island wrapped the Corvette for the police department, according to a social media post.

Several comments said residents' tax dollars shouldn't be going to the car.

"The county did not pay for this vehicle. We repeat, the county did not pay for this vehicle and in fact actually saved the taxpayers money," the company responded. "Some drunk guy bought this. You should be thanking him for his donation!"

Suffolk County will have additional officers on DWI patrols as the summer begins. Law enforcement will also have random checkpoints throughout the county to catch impaired drivers, according to the department's website.