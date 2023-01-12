Watch CBS News
Police: Armed robbers steal cellphones from customers at Brooklyn internet café

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of suspects they say robbed a Brooklyn internet café at gunpoint. 

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on 59th Street in Sunset Park. 

Police said four suspects entered the café and demanded cash and cellphones from the employees and customers. 

Investigators said one suspect had a gun and another had a knife. 

Police said they got away with $200 from the register and five iPhones from customers. 

No one was hurt. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

