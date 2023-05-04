Police: 2 teens killed, 2 injured by wrong-way drunk driver on Long Island

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Police say two teens were killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash late Wednesday night on Long Island.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on North Broadway in Jericho.

Police said a 34-year-old man was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram in the wrong direction when he collided with a 2019 Alpha Romero sedan.

Two 14-year-old boys inside the sedan were pronounced dead on the scene. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the Alpha Romero then struck a 2023 Volvo. The 49-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 34-year-old Amandeep Singh, of Roslyn, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said he was arrested on a slew of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash and driving while intoxicated.

The teens involved have not yet been identified.