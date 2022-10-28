Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in East Village NYCHA building
NEW YORK -- Police say a man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting in the lobby of an East Village residential building on Thursday night.
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on East 12th Street near Avenue C at the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza NYCHA complex.
The NYPD said a 21-year-old was shot in the torso and died at the hospital, and a 24-year-old got shot in the leg.
Another man fled the scene.
Police say it's unclear if the two victims were the intended targets.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.