Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in East Village NYCHA building

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting in the lobby of an East Village residential building on Thursday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on East 12th Street near Avenue C at the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza NYCHA complex.

The NYPD said a 21-year-old was shot in the torso and died at the hospital, and a 24-year-old got shot in the leg.

Another man fled the scene.

Police say it's unclear if the two victims were the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing.