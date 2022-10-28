Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in East Village NYCHA building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

East Village shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured
East Village shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured 00:30

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting in the lobby of an East Village residential building on Thursday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on East 12th Street near Avenue C at the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza NYCHA complex.

The NYPD said a 21-year-old was shot in the torso and died at the hospital, and a 24-year-old got shot in the leg.

Another man fled the scene.

Police say it's unclear if the two victims were the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 10:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.