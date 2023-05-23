Watch CBS News
Police: 13-year-old Jamoure Harrell dies after being shot in head on Staten Island

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Staten Island Friday has died. 

Police said Jamoure Harrell succumbed to his injuries Sunday. 

Harrell was hanging out with friends on the basketball court at the Stapleton Houses around 4 p.m. Friday when shots were fired.

Investigators say someone shot twice toward the group. Harrell was hit in the head.

That 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. 

Police said there were no arguments between the shooter and the group on the basketball court, and they are trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 23, 2023

