Police: 13-year-old Jamoure Harrell dies after being shot in head on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Staten Island Friday has died.

Police said Jamoure Harrell succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Harrell was hanging out with friends on the basketball court at the Stapleton Houses around 4 p.m. Friday when shots were fired.

Investigators say someone shot twice toward the group. Harrell was hit in the head.

Police said there were no arguments between the shooter and the group on the basketball court, and they are trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.