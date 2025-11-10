NYC's slowest and least reliable MTA bus routes get annual Pokey and Schleppie Awards

New York City's slowest and least reliable MTA bus lines will be crowned Monday.

The Pokey and Schleppie Awards are dubious distinctions handed out by the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

The annual awards come in the form of a golden snail and golden elephant on pedestals.

Along with naming and shaming the worst bus routes, this year the groups are also handing out a new award, dubbed the Mazel, which will salute the most improved New York City bus routes. The Mazel trophy is a flying bus.

The announcement is being made in Monday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

While the Pokeys are an annual tradition, this year there's another new twist beyond the Mazel award. Namely, the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City's next mayor. A signature policy proposal of Mamdani's is making city buses free, a program he estimated would cost approximately $800 million a year. As it is, this summer CBS News New York reported that nearly 50% of bus riders already weren't paying the fare, leading to $315 million in lost revenue.

It's not Mamdani's decision, however, as to whether the city will have free buses. The decision lies in the hands of the MTA. In October, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber expressed concern about making city buses free for all.

"I want to make sure that people of limited income get priority in this discussion, that we're not just giving a ton of money to people who are riding the 104 on the Upper West Side, where I grew up, the bus on Broadway," Lieber said at the time.

Mamdani has said he will pay for his proposals by increasing the corporate tax rate to 11.5% - the same as New Jersey - and by a 2% tax on people earning more than $1 million. Those tax increases would have to be approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature.