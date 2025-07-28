Connecticut firefighter killed in line of duty in Plainville, state police say

A Connecticut firefighter was killed in the line of duty Sunday while responding to a call in Plainville.

Connecticut State Police said Firefighter Raymond Moreau was on the scene of a house fire early Sunday morning on Maria Road when a piece of equipment broke off a fire truck and hit him. Police said he died during surgery on his leg.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed all U.S. and state flags to be lowered in Moreau's honor Monday.

"It is with extreme sadness today that we mourn the life of Plainville Firefighter Raymond Moreau, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect his community," Lamont said in a statement. "Today's tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk that firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Firefighter Moreau, including his wife Chris and his colleagues at the Plainville Fire Department."

The 66-year-old was a volunteer firefighter for decades in Plainville. He was also U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"We stand with the Plainville Fire Department, as they mourn the loss of a member who made the ultimate sacrifice at a house fire earlier this morning," the Plainville Police Department posted on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen firefighter's family, loved ones, friends, and the entire department. Rest in Peace."