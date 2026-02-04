Plainfield, New Jersey, teen with autism missing for over 1 week

A mom in Plainfield, New Jersey, is pleading for the return of her 19-year-old son, who has autism.

Police say Connor Oldfield was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Videos show missing teen

Oldfield was last seen leaving his family's home near George Street and Watson Avenue in Plainfield just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to his mother, Stephanie Senior.

Senior said he was caught on at least two of her neighbors' cameras.

"He came one direction, and then he ran back the other direction," she said.

Oldfield is seen running up the street and then goes out of view. Another camera in the neighborhood appears to capture Oldfield sprinting down the sidewalk.

Senior said he was last seen wearing a dark gray Reebok jacket with vibrant yellow, gray and black pajama pants, and that he left behind his ID and cash.

"It's not a plan. He didn't a pack a bag. All his personal belongings are still home," she said.

Connor Oldfield, a 19-year-old with autism, was last seen leaving his Plainfield, New Jersey, home on Jan. 24, 2026. CBS News New York

Mom begs for information on missing son

Family and friends say they've been spreading the word on social media and handing out flyers in hopes of finding a lead.

"I put on a brave front, but inside, I'm dying. I've died so many times and come back," Senior said.

Senior said she fears her son may have been pick up by U.S. Immigration and Enforcement agents since he left the house without his ID.

"ICE was heavy out here that particular day and days following and the days before," she said.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE. They provided a vague response saying, "Thank you. I'll share this information."

The Plainfield Police Department urged the public to help find Oldfield in late January but did not respond to CBS News New York's emails and questions on Wednesday

Senior said she just wants her son home.

"I'm begging you, say something. If you don't want to call the cops, call the news station, call somebody," she said. "Just direct him home. Direct him to somewhere where he can be safe because let him go. He needs to come home. He have a whole family that loves him."