Dump truck overturns after colliding with vehicle in Piscataway

By CBS New York Team

Police on scene of crash with dump truck in Piscataway, N.J.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.

A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.

When the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.

The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

