Photo shows slain Texas gunman with Iranian symbol on his T-shirt

CBS News has obtained a photo showing the Austin gunman wearing a shirt emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag.

Ndiaga Diagne, who was killed by police after he killed two people and wounded 14, was also wearing a hoodie that said "Property of Allah."

Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

U.S. officials say Diagne was a Senegalese-born immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2000 on a tourist visa, got a green card in 2006 after marrying a U.S. citizen and became an American citizen in 2013.

He had at least one prior arrest in 2022 in Texas stemming from a car collision. Sources familiar with the investigation also said Diagne had a history of mental health issues.

Officials have said they've been probing a potential terrorism nexus. A law enforcement source briefed on the matter said the gunman appears to have been fueled at least in part by the U.S. attack on Iran.

Sources said the gunman appears to have acted alone but that investigators are scrutinizing his digital footprint and his contacts to see he if was connected to anyone in the United States or overseas who may have influenced him to act.