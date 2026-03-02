Watch CBS News
Exclusive
U.S.

Photo shows slain Texas gunman with Iranian symbol on his T-shirt

By
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Immigration Correspondent
Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the Immigration Correspondent at CBS News, where his reporting is featured across multiple programs and platforms, including national broadcast shows, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and the organization's social media accounts.
Read Full Bio
Camilo Montoya-Galvez

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

CBS News has obtained a photo showing the Austin gunman wearing a shirt emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag.

Ndiaga Diagne, who was killed by police after he killed two people and wounded 14, was also wearing a hoodie that said "Property of Allah."

austin-gunman.jpg
Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

U.S. officials say Diagne was a Senegalese-born immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2000 on a tourist visa, got a green card in 2006 after marrying a U.S. citizen and became an American citizen in 2013. 

He had at least one prior arrest in 2022 in Texas stemming from a car collision. Sources familiar with the investigation also said Diagne had a history of mental health issues.

Officials have said they've been probing a potential terrorism nexus. A law enforcement source briefed on the matter said the gunman appears to have been fueled at least in part by the U.S. attack on Iran

Sources said the gunman appears to have acted alone but that investigators are scrutinizing his digital footprint and his contacts to see he if was connected to anyone in the United States or overseas who may have influenced him to act.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue