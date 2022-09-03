Watch CBS News
New York News

Pint for a Pint: New York Blood Center offers blood donors free beer in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Pint for a Pint" blood drive in Brooklyn
"Pint for a Pint" blood drive in Brooklyn 00:20

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is hosting its Pint for a Pint blood drive Saturday in Brooklyn

It's set to run from noon to 6 p.m. at Coney Island Brewery on Surf Avenue. 

Blood donors will receive a voucher good for a free pint of beer. 

Donors will have to wait to enjoy the free beer. The voucher isn't redeemable on the day of blood donation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.