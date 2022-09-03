Pint for a Pint: New York Blood Center offers blood donors free beer in Brooklyn

"Pint for a Pint" blood drive in Brooklyn

"Pint for a Pint" blood drive in Brooklyn

"Pint for a Pint" blood drive in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is hosting its Pint for a Pint blood drive Saturday in Brooklyn.

It's set to run from noon to 6 p.m. at Coney Island Brewery on Surf Avenue.

Blood donors will receive a voucher good for a free pint of beer.

Donors will have to wait to enjoy the free beer. The voucher isn't redeemable on the day of blood donation.