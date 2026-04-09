Singer Pink to host 79th Annual Tony Awards at NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall

Pop star Pink will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards which will crown the best in Broadway for the 2025-26 season, Tony Award Productions announced Thursday.

The 3-time Grammy Award-winner will lead the 2026 Tonys live on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz," Pink said in a statement. "Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together - it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world."

She also posted a video confirming the news on Instagram.

Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

2026 Tonys executive producers Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman described her as "a fearless artist whose powerhouse voice, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable authenticity embody the very spirit of live performance and theater."

In addition to her Grammys, she has won a Daytime Emmy, seven MTV Video Music Awards and has had 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Two of her songs are featured in current Broadway productions of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "& Juliet."

The 2026 Tony Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on June 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

Last year, "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo hosted the the 78th Tony Awards.