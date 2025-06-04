Cynthia Erivo on Elphaba's evolution in "Wicked" sequel and what to expect as she hosts Tony Awards on Sunday

Cynthia Erivo said her character Elphaba has evolved into a more powerful, self-aware version in the upcoming "Wicked" sequel, describing the green-skinned witch as "a little more knowing" ahead of hosting the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.

"They are not in school anymore. They are in their power," Erivo said. "I love this part of Elphaba. I call it 'delicious,' and I do feel that strongly. She's just a little more knowing ... The wardrobe is different. The hair is different. Everything is sort of moving toward the maturer version of who she is."

Erivo's return to host the Tony Awards marks what she calls "a beautiful full circle moment" for the actress who won a Tony in 2016 for her portrayal of Celie in "The Color Purple." She credited her Broadway work with launching her career and leading to opportunities including her Oscar-nominated performance as Elphaba in the first "Wicked" film.

"Because of Broadway and because of the work that we did in 'The Color Purple,' I get to sit with you now where I am and have done all the things that I've done since then," Erivo said.

For Sunday's ceremony, Erivo has planned multiple costume changes, but remained secretive about specifics. She said she attended numerous Broadway shows this season in preparation for her hosting duties.

Beyond her hosting and film work, Erivo is preparing for an ambitious theatrical project: a one-woman adaptation of "Dracula" in London's West End where she will portray 23 different roles. Despite initial hesitation about the demanding production, she said the concept became impossible to ignore after meeting with the director.

Erivo is also releasing an album on Friday titled "I Forgive You" that she co-wrote, featuring vocal arrangements performed entirely by her, including percussion and rap elements.

She said the album is "a full realization of who I am as a musician, as a singer, as a vocalist and as a person who loves music in general."

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will take place this Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. You can watch the on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ .