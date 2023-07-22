Pictured: 2 suspects sought in stabbing of woman in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

New video shows suspects in stabbing of Brooklyn woman

NEW YORK - There are new images of a man and a woman wanted for a terrifying attack.

The NYPD released video of two suspects.

They said it happened Friday morning near Franklin Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The NYPD released these images of a man and woman sought in a stabbing in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on July 21, 2023. NYPD

The two allegedly repeatedly stabbed a woman leaving a building, according to police.

The woman is now hospitalized in stable condition.

There's no word on a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.