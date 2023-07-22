Watch CBS News
Pictured: 2 suspects sought in stabbing of woman in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There are new images of a man and a woman wanted for a terrifying attack. 

The NYPD released video of two suspects. 

They said it happened Friday morning near Franklin Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. 

1948-23-assault-77-pct-07-21-23.jpg
The NYPD released these images of a man and woman sought in a stabbing in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on July 21, 2023.  NYPD

The two allegedly repeatedly stabbed a woman leaving a building, according to police. 

The woman is now hospitalized in stable condition. 

There's no word on a motive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 22, 2023 / 8:45 AM

