Pictured: 2 suspects sought in stabbing of woman in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - There are new images of a man and a woman wanted for a terrifying attack.
The NYPD released video of two suspects.
They said it happened Friday morning near Franklin Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
The two allegedly repeatedly stabbed a woman leaving a building, according to police.
The woman is now hospitalized in stable condition.
There's no word on a motive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.