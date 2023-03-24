Watch CBS News
Pickleball courts coming to Central Park starting in April

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new place to play pickleball is coming to New York City.

Fourteen pickleball courts will take over Wollman Rink in Central Park.

It's being opened by CityPickle, the first indoor pickleball club in the city.

The courts will be open April 7 through Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Court fees will be between $80-120 an hour.

For more information, click here.

