Pickleball courts open at Central Park's Wollman Rink today. How to sign up for a slot

It's officially pickleball season at Central Park in New York City. The park's iconic Wollman Rink has been transformed into 14 pickleball courts.

Opening ceremonies are set for 1:40 p.m. Thursday. After that, courts will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. into the fall.

To celebrate the start of the season, CityPickle is hosting $5 community play between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pickleball is considered the country's fastest growing sport and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

This is pickleball's third season in the park, and organizers say 130,000 people visited the courts over the past two years.

How to reserve a pickleball court at Wollman Rink

You can sign up for a court and learn more about the summer programming online here.

A one-hour slot costs $120 during peak hours and $80 during off-peak. There are some $5 community play slots, but those appear to be sold out for the coming week.

Private events are available for groups, as well as $20 community clinics and a summer camp for kids.

CityPickle also offers coaching and league play at Wollman Rink and its other location in Long Island City.

Wollman Rink is located in the southeastern corner of the park between East 62nd and East 64th streets off Fifth Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The closest subway is at the 5th Ave. - 59th St. on the N, R and W trains.