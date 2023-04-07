Watch CBS News
Pickleball courts open at Wollman Rink in Central Park

NEW YORK -- A new pickleball installation opened Friday at Wollman Rink in Central Park.

It's being called the largest in the Northeast with 14 courts that hold four to eight players each.

The courts are open daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. through early October.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is the country's fastest growing sport.

For more information, click here.

