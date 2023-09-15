Photographer Barbara Mensch shows transformation of Lower Manhattan from 1980s to 9/11 in new book, "A Falling-Off Place"

Photography book shows transformation of Lower Manhattan from 1980s to 9/11

Photography book shows transformation of Lower Manhattan from 1980s to 9/11

Photography book shows transformation of Lower Manhattan from 1980s to 9/11

NEW YORK -- From time to time, we like to look back on how New York has changed over the years, and there's a new book of photographs that does just that.

"A Falling-Off Place" documents the transformation of Lower Manhattan from a working man's neighborhood to downtown's rebirth after 9/11.

Photographer Barbara Mensch started taking photos of the Fulton Fish Market back in the 1980s.

Mensch spoke with us about the decades represented in the book and how she would describe the neighborhood today.

A collection of her photos is now on display at The Tin Building, which is located at 96 South Street -- the site of the old Fulton Fish Market. CLICK HERE for more information.