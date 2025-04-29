Nassau County Legislature candidate Petros Krommidas reported missing

Petros Krommidas, a candidate for the Nassau County Legislature, has been missing for nearly a week.

It's believed Krommidas, 29, went swimming in the ocean off the Long Beach boardwalk on the night of April 23. He hasn't been seen since.

His clothing and cellphone were found there, and his car was found in the parking lot of the Allegria Hotel on the boardwalk. Krommidas' family said he was training for a triathlon.

Loved ones search Long Beach for missing man

Friends and family divided into small search parties Tuesday, looking up and down the Long Beach sand, while a Nassau Police helicopter made sweeps of the area from above, following the tides.

Adel Elbehiry, Krommidas' friend and former karate instructor, and Beth Shapiro were among the searchers.

"He was with me for a good five years. He was preparing for his black belt," Elbehiry said. "Miracles happen, like I told his mom to hold onto the hope."

"We woke up this morning knowing that this is what we were going to do. We were gonna come to the beach and look, and we chose one of the spots with high tide," Shapiro said.

Missing persons posters now dot the boardwalk. The family asks anyone with any video footage showing Krommidas or other relevant information to call (917) 494-5787 or (646) 996-5154.

The Missing Persons squad says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Krommidas described as "courageous," brilliant

Krommidas, of Baldwin, is a Democratic candidate for the Nassau Legislature. He had been campaigning daily, speaking to groups and getting word out, described as brilliant by Nassau's Democratric Board of Elections commissioner.

"Chaminade, Columbia, he was in finance. He could have done anything, and he is choosing to spend his time serving, at 29 years old. That calling is courageous," Nassau Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuermann said.

In a statement, Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said:

"We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas. Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return."

The election primaries are June 24.