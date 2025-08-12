Pete Alonso breaks Mets all-time home run record with 253rd career blast

Pete Alonso is officially the home run king of Queens.

The first baseman hit his 253rd career home run, a two-run shot off the Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider, in the third inning on Tuesday night at Citi Field, breaking a tie with franchise legend Darryl Strawberry.

Strawberry held the record for more than 37 years before Alonso tied him atop the Mets leader board over the weekend in Milwaukee.

Alonso, 30, established himself as one of New York's and Major League Baseball's most impressive power hitters in 2019 when he broke Aaron Judge's rookie home run record with 53. Alonso went on to be named NL Rookie of the Year.

Nicknamed "The Polar Bear," Alonso is the only Met to hit 50 home runs in a single season, a feat he has not reached since 2019. But in less than seven years, he has three of the six best home run-hitting seasons in club history.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on Oct. 3, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

His ninth-inning go-ahead home run in Game 3 of the 2024 Wild Card Series is one of the greatest moments in Mets history, and the highlight of Alonso's career so far, but only regular season home runs count toward the franchise record.

The Mets and Alonso agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract before the 2025 season. He may opt out and become a free agent again after the season.

Mets all-time home run leaders

Pete Alonso - 253* Darryl Strawberry - 252 David Wright Mike Piazza - 220 Howard Johnson - 192 Dave Kingman - 154 Carlos Beltran - 149 Michael Conforto - 132* Francisco Lindor - 131* Brandon Nimmo - 129*

*player is still active

Mets single-season home run leaders

Pete Alonso (2019) - 53 Pete Alonso (2023) - 46 Todd Hundley (1996) - 41 Carlos Beltran (2006) - 41 Mike Piazza (1999) - 40 Pete Alonso (2022) - 40 Darryl Strawberry (1988) - 39 Darryl Strawberry (1987) - 39 Howard Johnson (1991) - 38 Carlos Delgado (2008) - 38