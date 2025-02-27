PepsiCo laying off nearly 300 plant workers in Liberty, N.Y.

PepsiCo will shutter its manufacturing plant in Liberty, N.Y., putting nearly 300 people out of work in Sullivan County.

The plant makes PopCorners snacks.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN Notice, posted on the state Department of Labor's website shows 287 non-union Frito-Lay employees will be laid off starting on May 21 and ending on June 6. Frito-Lay is owned by PepsiCo.

The WARN Notice lists the reason for closure as "economic."

"Recently, PepsiCo Foods U.S. announced the closure of our facility in Liberty, NY. This plant has played a vital role in producing our beloved PopCorners brand, but the pace of growth for this product line paired with broader industry pace of growth has made it difficult to sustain the site's long-term viability," PepsiCo Foods U.S. said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the contributions of our Liberty employees, and this decision does not diminish the value of their hard work and dedication. We have notified our workforce and are working closely with our employees and local community officials to provide a supportive transition."

"This action will have many impacts"

"We are deeply concerned about PepsiCo's decision to shutter their Liberty food manufacturing facility, which has been an integral part of our community for decades and employs hundreds of locals. This action will have many impacts, which we intend to sort out with PepsiCo's assistance in the coming weeks," Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz, Town of Liberty Supervisor Frank DeMayo and Village of Liberty Mayor Joan Stoddard said in a joint statement.

They said Sullivan County and various partners "will be assisting the impacted workers in every way we can."

"While this news appears devastating at this time, all of us - as a united community - will work hard to meet this challenge and provide a better future," the statement continued.