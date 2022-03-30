Police: Man slashed at Penn Station subway entrance
NEW YORK -- A man was slashed at Penn Station on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at the turnstile of the 1/2/3 train.
Police say a 46-year-old man was slashed across the forehead with a large, sharp object.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the cut. He is expected to survive.
It is unclear what led up to the attack.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.