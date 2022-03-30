Police: Man slashed at Penn Station subway entrance

Man slashed in head at subway entrance in Penn Station

NEW YORK -- A man was slashed at Penn Station on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the turnstile of the 1/2/3 train.

Police say a 46-year-old man was slashed across the forehead with a large, sharp object.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the cut. He is expected to survive.

It is unclear what led up to the attack.

No arrests have been made.