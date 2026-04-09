Malkin, Crosby and Letang help Penguins beat Devils to clinch playoff spot

Evgeni Malkin scored as part of his two-point game, Sidney Crosby set up two goals and Kris Letang had an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a playoff spot by defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Penguins are playoff-bound for the first time since 2022, ending a three-year drought that followed a streak of qualifying 16 seasons in a row. Crosby, Malkin and Letang have been around for all of it, including Stanley Cup runs in 2009, '16 and '17.

Bryan Rust, who was part of the back-to-back championships, scored his 29th goal of the season on Pittsburgh's first shot of the game.

Newcomers helped make the latest bid possible, including winger Egor Chinakov, who had a goal and two assists, and netminder Stuart Skinner, who made 19 saves and was serenated by "STUUUU" chants from visiting fans in attendance. Each player was acquired by trade in December.

Skinner stopped all seven shots he faced and got a fortunate break with a puck off the post before Rust gave the Penguins the lead. He turned aside former Edmonton teammate Connor Brown later in the first, before allowing a pair of goals in the second.

Tommy Novak also had a goal for the Penguins, and Erik Karlsson sealed it with an empty-netter.

U.S. Olympic hero Jack Hughes scored, and Jake Allen made 26 saves in net for the Devils. The team announced earlier Thursday the decision to shut down young defenseman Luke Hughes for the remainder of the season so he could undergo a procedure to address a lingering undisclosed injury and be ready for training camp in September.

Up next

Devils: Visit Detroit on Saturday in another crucial game for the Red Wings in their playoff chase.

Penguins: Host the Capitals on Saturday in the first half of a home-and-home series that could be the final two games between Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.