Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian critically injured in Bronx crash; driver arrested

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver arrested after crash in Bronx leaves 1 critically injured
Driver arrested after crash in Bronx leaves 1 critically injured 00:27

NEW YORK -- A crash in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx left three people hurt Thursday.

It happened around 9:30 am. at Bainbridge Avenue and Mosholu Parkway.

Police say a driver when speeding when someone else crashed into their vehicle.

The speeding car then slammed into a least one pedestrian who was waiting at a bus stop.

Investigators say that pedestrian was critically hurt.

The conditions of the other two people who were injured and how they were injured are unknown.

Police say one driver was arrested.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 7:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.