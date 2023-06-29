Pedestrian critically injured in Bronx crash; driver arrested

Driver arrested after crash in Bronx leaves 1 critically injured

Driver arrested after crash in Bronx leaves 1 critically injured

Driver arrested after crash in Bronx leaves 1 critically injured

NEW YORK -- A crash in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx left three people hurt Thursday.

It happened around 9:30 am. at Bainbridge Avenue and Mosholu Parkway.

Police say a driver when speeding when someone else crashed into their vehicle.

The speeding car then slammed into a least one pedestrian who was waiting at a bus stop.

Investigators say that pedestrian was critically hurt.

The conditions of the other two people who were injured and how they were injured are unknown.

Police say one driver was arrested.