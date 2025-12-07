Pearl Harbor survivors' families attend Intrepid Museum's 2025 remembrance in NYC

Families of local Pearl Harbor survivors will attend the Intrepid Museum's 2025 remembrance ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate 84 years since the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ceremony on the deck of the Intrepid at Pier 86 on Manhattan's East Side begins at 11 a.m., and will include a wreath-laying ceremony in the Hudson River as well as remarks from family members.

Relatives of local Pearl Harbor survivors William Adams, Aaron Chabin, Chick Galella and Joseph Medure will be in attendance, according to the Intrepid Museum.

"While the survivors who participated for many years in the ceremony are sadly no longer with us, the Intrepid Museum continues to honor their heroism and legacy through the annual ceremony," the museum said.

The remembrance ceremony is free with admission to all visitors, according to the museum.

It will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

William Simmons (left) and Michael Galella, whose fathers survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, throw a wreath overboard during a ceremony at the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at an event honoring the 81st anniversary of the attack on December 07, 2022. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Approximately 2,400 U.S. servicemembers and civilians were killed by Japanese forces in the sneak attack on the Naval base in Hawaii, pulling the U.S. into World War II.

Eight U.S. battleships and 200 aircraft were struck, sunk and severely damaged, prompting Congress to declare war the next day.