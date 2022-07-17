Watch CBS News
Peace Barbecue held in the Bronx to encourage safe streets, non-violence

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Group holds "Peace BBQ" in the Bronx to promote non-violence
Group holds "Peace BBQ" in the Bronx to promote non-violence 00:36

NEW YORK --  A community in the Bronx came together Saturday to encourage safe streets and non-violence.

The Peace Barbecue in Fordham Heights was sponsored by the group Good Shepherd Services and its Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence program.

People in the neighborhood came out despite the rain to enjoy the food, music and games.

Organizers say the message of the day is unity.

"We want them to be a part of this, to join us, to reject the abnormalities of the violence that is going on so we can live peaceful and vibrant lives here in our neighborhood," said David Caba, with Good Shepherd Services.

Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence has been holding Peace Barbecues since 2015.

