Bronx NYCHA apartments have been dealing with low water pressure since August, tenants say

Several Bronx residents are claiming they haven't been able to take a hot bath or shower for months, due to extremely low water pressure or no water at all.

Tenants at the Patterson Houses want answers from NYCHA.

"The water doesn't come up. When it comes up, it drips."

Daisy Dougwillo and T. Vann live on the 13th floor one of the development's buildings.

"Since August, we have no hot water. The water doesn't come up. When it comes up, it drips. You can see right now it's trying to work. It's turning on and off," Dougwillo said.

They say they've filed multiple complaints with NYCHA and the building's leasing office, but have yet to have any success getting hot water in their apartments.

"I would love to take a nice, hot bath. It's terrible. Come home from work, and I got a bowl of water to wash up, day, night, and it's frustrating," Vann said.

The women shared they currently have to go to great lengths to do things like bathe and wash dishes.

"If you see, I have a pot here. If you see behind you, I have a big pot that I had to purchase. That's the only way that I can do the little bit of dishes, to bathe, to clean my floors. I have to boil water," Dougwillo said.

Dougwillo said it takes hours just to get enough water to give her daughter a bath.

"I just want them to fix the water. Like I said, I've been here 27 years. I've never had this problem ... I expect to be able to take a shower when I come home for work," Vann said.

Earlier this week NYCHA released a statement to CBS News New York saying, in part, "NYCHA is actively checking apartments on the top floors for water pressure issues and promptly making necessary repairs to the buildings pumps to remedy this issue. NYCHA encourages residents in need of assistance to call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 or submit work tickets through the MyNYCHA application."

CBS News New York will continue to follow this story.

