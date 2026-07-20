Man convicted of killing Nassau County police officer in DWI crash to be sentenced

The man convicted of driving drunk and killing a Long Island police officer in January will be sentenced by a judge Monday.

Matthew Smith, 21, pleaded guilty in June to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, in connection with the death of Patricia Espinosa.

Espinosa was a 42-year-old Nassau County police officer, wife and mother.

Smith crashed into her car after he sped through a red light at Alexander Avenue and Route 347 in Saint James in January. Espinosa was taken to the hospital after the crash, where she was pronounced dead.

He is facing up to 22 years in prison.

"Driving crazy"

Prosecutors said before Smith got in the car, he was drinking at a bar in Patchogue and was at Jake's 58 Casino Hotel. His passenger allegedly told police that Smith was "driving crazy," going up to 125 mph in his pickup truck.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Smith's blood alcohol concentration was .20, more than twice the legal limit. He was 20 at the time of the crash. Investigators also said they found a bottle of rum and a shot glass in Smith's truck.

Smith and his passenger were also hurt during the crash.

"Patricia was a force"

Espinosa was on her way to work when she was hit. She is survived by her young daughter, husband and siblings.

Her husband is also a police officer who responded to the crash before realizing his wife was a victim.

"This was not an accident. This was a total disregard for human life," Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin previously said. "He needs to be held accountable. This cannot be allowed on our roadways."

She is remembered as an exceptional cop and human being.

"Patricia was a force. She was a very strong female officer who had a humongous heart," said Victoria Ojeda of the Nassau County Police Hispanic Association.