Police: Patient stabs EMT inside ambulance at Manhattan hospital

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says an EMT was stabbed inside an ambulance Wednesday night.

As the EMT was pushed on a stretcher after the attack, hospital workers applauded as a show of support.

Authorities say a patient was being transported to Mount Sinai West, and as the ambulance was pulling into the hospital, the patient pulled out a knife and started stabbing the EMT multiple times in the stomach and leg.

Police say the patient is an emotionally disturbed person who became "unhinged" while in the back of the ambulance.

The EMT was immediately rushed inside.

"I saw the lady was on the floor, and some of the workers went inside of the ambulance. There's a guy inside ... Somebody was saying, 'He got a knife, he got a knife,'" a witness said.

"I saw the ambulance right there. It stopped right there, but it was suddenly. And I saw the door open, and someone was running to the emergency room," another witness said.

The EMT is an employee of Mount Sinai West. She has been transported to a different hospital for treatment and is listed in serious but stable condition.

That suspect was taken into custody at the scene.